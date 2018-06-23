ACCA global summit held

Observer Report

Beijing

ACCA Global Summit was held on Friday in Beijing to celebrate ACCA’s 30 years of establishment in mainland China. The summit was themed ‘Connecting the Next Era’ and aims to bring together business leaders of the world, government officials, regulators, policymakers and investors. Participants discussed how to unlock the potential of world economies and their insights on connectivity between China and the world. Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute, represented Pakistan at the Summit. He was the keynote speaker at the ‘Connecting China and the World’ session where he talked about the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to China, Pakistan and the region. He further discussed how CPEC would help Pakistan participate in the Global Value Chains. Other prominent speakers of the session were Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Fang Qiuchen, Chairman of China International Contractors Association and Fu Junyuan, Executive Director of China Communications Construction Company Group.