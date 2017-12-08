ACCA careers job board launched

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

ACCA Pakistan launched the ACCA Careers Job Board in Lahore to support employers by giving access to highly skilled pool of qualified accountants. The ACCA Careers Job Board is an official recruitment portal and is unique as it’s the only truly international job board that allows employers to recruit from across our global network, and allows our stakeholders to apply for roles worldwide through one secure site.

It’s the main way that we support employers in accessing our highly skilled pool of qualified and qualifying accountants and finance professionals. They can then get the talent they need to support and grow their organisations globally. Since April 2017, there have been well over one million jobs posted on ACCA Careers Job Board; that’s one job posted every 16 seconds. So far there have been 1.5 million jobs included on the site.

The event featured a panel discussion which revolved around ACCA’s report on ‘Drivers of Change and future skills’. It gave the audience an in-depth insight into the future of the profession – the demands of the profession and the skills that will be required to meet those changes and demands.

The panellists for the session in Lahore included Tim Mahne – Director, Sales & Marketing – ACCA, Monis Rahman – CEO – Rozee, Abdullah Fahad – Partner Assurance – Ernst and Young Pakistan, Fatima Asad Said – Regional Director- Human Capital Solutions and Shahid Rizvi – General Manager Internal Audit – Ufone. JahanzebBurana, CEO, PBIT was the guest of honour and the keynote speaker. ‘Diversity is now a business need and many companies are still grappling with it. The process needs to be managed to make it work,’ commented Fatima Asad Said. ‘Diversity comes from a mindset and therefore come before the processes that need to be set in place to make it happen.’