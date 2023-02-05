ACC defers decision on Asia Cup 2023 hosts until March

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to defer making a decision on the 2023 Asia Cup hosts until March.

The decision to postpone the matter was taken after an emergency Executive Board Meeting was held in Bahrain.

According to a statement made by Pakistan Cricket Board, “The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023.

The issue of the 2023 Asia Cup hosts stems from India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

Pakistan, as rightful hosts, has insisted on hosting the tournament at home, instead of shifting it to a neutral venue as called for by India’s cricketing board, the BCCI.

The executive committee did manage to come to terms on other matters including approving the inclusion of teams from Japan (JAPAN CRICKET ASSOCIATION) and Indonesia (PERSUTAN CRICKET INDONESIA) in the ACC pathway tournaments to participate in the events as invitees.

The Executive Board also ratified ACC’s calendar of activities for the financial years 2023 and 2024 while also approving the Operational Budget for the years 2023 and 2024.