Academic staff of QAU hold referendum for VC resignation

In the 11th Executive Council meeting of the Quaid-i-Azam University Academic Staff Association, it was unanimously resolved to hold a referendum on the matter of resignation of VC of QAU.

The statement on this matter was, “In view of the major issues facing QAU, including the quality of administration and the performance of the VC, do you think that Prof Dr Javed Ashraf deserves to continue as Vice Chancellor of our University?” Yes/No.

The referendum was held on November 9, Thursday, and out a total of 171 (One hundred and seventy one) faculty members cast their votes, of which 42 (25%) voted YES and 125 (75%) voted NO.

The faculty has therefore upheld the decision of the General Body and expressed its view that Dr Javed Ashraf should not continue as Vice Chancellor of QAU.

Despite blockage of roads due to prevailing situation in Rawalpindi-Islamabad, the ASA would like to thank all the colleagues who took part in today’s democratic process.—APP

Related