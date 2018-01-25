Academic and research activities at PU resumes

Salim Ahmed

Academic and research activities at Punjab University resumed as per routine on Wednesday. The academic departments of the university witnessed calm and attendance of students remained as usual. The classes at all the departments were held as per schedule including College of Electrical Engineering’s classes as the administration had vowed not to compromise over academic loss of the students. In a press statement, PU spokesman said that PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakir has taken a firm decision to ensure peace on campus at all cost and the administration was ready to take any hard decision in this regard without taking care of any pressure from any group. He said that the university would take disciplinary action against more students across the board who would be found involved in the incident during investigations.

Moreover, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin has called upon the need to trace reasons behind unemployment and provide market-oriented education to the students at institutions of higher learning. He was addressing the degree awarding ceremony of Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce here on Wednesday. Principal Hailey College of Commerce Prof Dr Hasan Mobeen Alam, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.