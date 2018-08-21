Allama Iqbal Open University has introduced some academic programs for overseas Pakistanis, including those living in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain and USA.

The programs include Allisan-ul-Arabi (Basic Arabic Course), Arabic Bol Chall, Secondary School Certificate (Matric), Higher Secondary School Certificate( FA, I.com), Bachelor Programs (BA General Group, B.Com, B.A Mass Communication and BA Library Science), B.Ed (1.5 years), MBA (Commonwealth of Learning), Dars-i-Nizami and Short Term Courses.

The interested overseas Pakistanis have been invited to enroll themselves in the on-going admission (Autumn 2018), that will continue till September 5.—INP

