Academic programme for overseas Pakistanis launched

Allama Iqbal Open University has launched special academic programs for overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain and USA.

The programs include Allisan-ul-Arabi (Basic Arabic Course), Arabic Bol Chall, Secondary School Certificate (Matric), Higher Secondary School Certificate( FA, I.com), Bachelor Programs (BA General Group, B.Com, B.A Mass Communication and BA Library Science), B.Ed (1.5 years), MBA (Commonwealth of Learning), Dars-i-Nizami and Short Term Courses.

The interested Pakistanis have been asked to enroll themselves in the on-going admission (Spring, 2019), that will continue till March 5.

Admission forms and prospectus for these programs could be downloaded from the University’s websitehttp://del.aiou.edu.pk.—INP

