Academia-Industry linkages vital for economic uplift: PSF

Staff Reporter

The Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation (PAF), Dr Muhammad Ashraf, said on Wednesday that academia industry linkages have become vital of educational and economic uplift.

He stated that these linkages ensure industrial growth and technologic advancement but regretfully Pakistan is lagging behind in ensuring smooth and fruitful linkages between these sectors.

Dr Ashraf was expressing his views while addressing at the concluding session of the second Invention to Innovation Summit Sindh 2017 organized by ORIC Karachi University in collaboration with Pakistan Science Foundation and Institute of Research Promotion (IRP) at Arts Auditorium Karachi University.

While briefing about research projects, he added that two of their products were registered with the KPK government. Turkey is supporting 35 percent basic research and 65 percent for applied research.

Vice Chancellor Karachi University, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, said that developed nations have experienced tremendous economic growth due to giving priority to innovative research, knowledge economy and sound linkages between academia, industry and government sector.

Industries must come forward and collaborate with academia in order to meet the contemporary challenges of the professional world.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) established ORICs in varsities of the country to ensure the linkage between academia and industry and to ensure innovative research that would help in economic and technological advancement.

Dr Ajmal was of the view that education is useless if it does not tend to resolve the societal problems. Varsities also have a pivotal responsibility to give professional hands-on experience to their graduates as industries are not accepting varsity graduates terming them having no professional experience

As many as 150 research papers were presented in the summit while exhibitions on technology prototypes, water, food and energy sector, fund winning training sessions for academia and industry, workshops on organic foods and health, technology for life sciences and competitions were also held during the two days exhibition.