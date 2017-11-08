Academia-industry linkages imperative

Faisalabad

Strong academia-industry linkages are imperative for development of the country and competing with the rest of the world. This was stated by experts at inauguration of two-day Distinguished Innovation Collaboration Entrepreneurship (DICE) themed Agriculture and Food Sciences 2017, held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Tuesday in which students of 30 universities presented 132 innovative models of new business plans. The event was arranged by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with DICE Foundation. The event was inaugurated by Belgium Ambassador Frederic Verheyden, flanked by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar, ORIC Director Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Shabbir Hussain Chawala, Chairman Academia Industry Linkages, FCCI, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba and other notables.—APP