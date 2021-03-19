Academia-industries collaboration help in creating jobs: KU VC

The collaboration between academia and industries provides employment opportunities not only for the graduates of the university but also for the students who are enrolled and studying at different levels.

To develop strong links with industries, the varsities must engage and invite them in their activities, and provide durable solutions to their problems.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while inaugurating the Karachi University Annual Pharma Career Fair 2021.The Faculty of Pharmacy has organized the KUAPC 2021 at the new Pharmacy Building.

He expressed that holding such events provides a chance to bring industries, students, and faculty closer so that students, teachers, and administration could learn about the needs of the market.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that it also helps the varsity’s management to observe the changing trends of the market and the opportunity to make changes in the curriculum as per the needs and requirements of the market.

He further said that a large number of foreign students take admissions in the faculty of pharmacy every year due to its advanced research and teaching activities.

More than 25 stalls of different companies were set up in the KUAPC 2021 and representatives of hospitals, community pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies conducted interviews of the final year’s students of various departments of the faculty of pharmacy.

They briefed the students about their respective fields and opportunities available for the fresh graduates in the field. The students who would be shortlisted during the KUAPC 2021 would get interview calls in near future.