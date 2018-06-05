AC to seek third extension

Corruption references against Sharifs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

With the revised deadline to wrap up corruption references against the Sharif family and former finance minister Ishaq Dar set to expire on June 9, the accountability court on Monday decided to seek another extension from the Supreme Court.

During Monday’s proceedings in the Al-Azizia reference, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir remarked that he would write a letter to the SC requesting another extension.

The SC in the July 28, 2017 Panamagate verdict, while disqualifying Nawaz Sharif from the post of prime minister, had directed the accountability court to open references against him and his family with instructions to wrap up the references within six months.

The National Accountability Bureau, on the SC’s directives, had filed the quartet of references before the court in September 2017.

When the SC-ascertained six-month deadline expired in March 2018, a two-month extension was granted.

The SC, on top of the first extension, had added another month to the deadline last month on the request of the accountability court.