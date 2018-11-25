AC to hear reference against Pervaiz, Awan today

Islamabad

Accountability Court Islamabad would resume hearing of Nandipur Power Project reference against former Prime Minister Pervaiz Asharf and former law minister Babar Awan today (Monday).

Earlier on October 24, the court had adjourned the hearing till 26th of November

During the proceedings, the accountability court had accepted the plea of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking exemption from court appearance for a month.—INP

