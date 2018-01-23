AC testifies three witnesses against Ishaq Dar

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Monday recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses in a reference against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar regarding assets beyond known sources of income.

The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till January 26.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took up reference against Mr. Dar for hearing filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in compliance with the Supreme Court orders.

During the course of proceeding, prosecution witness Assistant Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder informed the court that he had submitted the property record of the former finance minister’s wife to the NAB last year.

He stated that he has given the property details of a two kanal 19 marla property of the Dar family, situated in Mauzoo Bhattiyan Tehsil, to NAB.

He said he had appeared before the bureau on August 2017 at its Lahore office.

Another witness Obaid Simon informed the court that the banking officer of NAB Lahore office had prepared report regarding bank accounts of Ishaq Dar and his wife in his presence.

He said the details of 15 bank accounts were part of this report. Moreover, suspended NARDA official Syed Qaboos Aziz recorded half of his statement today and will continue at the next hearing.—APP

Related