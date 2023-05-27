AC takes action to enhance public facilities

Assistant Commissioner Fateh Jang Dr. Anam Fatima paid a visit to the city on Saturday to assess the performance of the sanitary staff and address the sanitation situation. During her inspection, she issued clear instructions to the staff, emphasizing the urgent need to improve the overall cleanliness and sanitation conditions.

In her commitment to ensuring a pleasant environment for the public, Dr. Anam Fatima also visited the New Bus Stand to conduct a thorough review of the public facilities. She examined the existing conditions and identified areas for improvement. In response, she directed the authorities to promptly remove any illegal encroachments and maintain the cleanliness of public toilets. Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner took a strong stance against unauthorized parking stands throughout the city.—INP