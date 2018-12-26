AC summons traders for selling gas compressor

Rawalpindi

In order to control gas load shedding and taking action against illegal trade of gas compressors Assistant Commission City Naeem Afzal on Wednesday summoned gas compressor dealers at his office on December 27.

During a visit to college road and commercial market area he found that illegal gas compressors were being sold at Eman electronics ,Altaf electronics, Lucky electronics, Stabilizer house and Sajjad electronics which was not only a major cause of gas load-shedding but also dangerous for human being. A compressor is a mechanical device that increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume.

The practice deprives those consumers in the vicinity of natural gas, who are not using the compressor. A number of localities in the garrison city are facing low gas pressure problems due to which residents are using different illegal methods to increase gas supply.

There are complaints that the installation of gas compressors is aggravating problems for the average consumer.—APP

