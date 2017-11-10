AC seeks reply over set up of medical board for Sharjeel

KARACHI : The accountability court has sought the reply from jail officials of setting up medical board for accused of Rs 5.76 billion rupees graft PPP leader Sharjeel Memon.

The Jail superintended has set up medical board for former provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon, who was in NAB jail in billion rupees corruption done in information department, without the permission of court.

Court expressing anger over the step and issued explanatory notice to Jail superintended and asked him to submit reply within three days.

Accountability court has also posted a letter to concern secretary health asking him regarding the details of medical treatment being provided to the inmates.

Letter questioned the number of doctors, budget, and other facilities. It also asked how many doctors visited jail hospitals and why the high ranking government officials are not admitted in jail hospital.

