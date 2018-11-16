AC seeks more extension in deadline

Sharifs’ trial

Islamabad

An accountability court hearing the two corruption references against the Sharif family formally requested the Supreme Court for another extension in the deadline to conclude the cases filed by NAB.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik has asked the apex court that the trial against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references is near conclusion.

‘It is not possible to complete the trial by the deadline given by the Supreme Court thus more time should be given,’ wrote the judge.— INP

