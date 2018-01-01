AC Rural inspects various food outlets in PWD, Bahria Town

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Dr. Waqar Ali Khan Assistant Commissioner Rural inspected various food outlets in PWD and Bahria town.

The observations were noted and an aggregate fine of Rs 2,40,000 was imposed include: (01) Unvaccinated workers handling food without gloves, head gears and aprons; (02) Underaged employees with poor personal hygiene; (03) Broken crockery and malfunctioning freezers for storage of meat and poultry; and (04) Rotten vegetables etc.

The outlets inspected were include: (1) Hot Chilli Restaurant; (2) Balla Tikka Restaurant; (3) Red Chilli Restaurant; (4) Butt Karahi Restaurant; (5) Desi Dhera Restaurant; (6) Pakistan Restaurant; (07) Hot & Spicy Restaurant; (08) Bao Jee Restaurant; (09) Habibi Restaurant PWD; (10) Shikarpuri Sweets; (11) Chayay Khana Bahria Town; and (12) Danny Bizz Cafe Bahria Town Phase 6 Sealed.

Qalandras under section 269, 273 PPC formulated along with violation of Section 23 of Pure Food Ordinance 1960, warnings issued and one week deadline given for correction of all anomalies observed.—NNI

Related