AC reserves verdict on plea seeking Dar assets’ auction

NAB court on Monday reserved its verdict on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea to auction absconding suspect Ishaq Dar’s assets in Pakistan. After hearing the anti-graft body’s arguments today, the court reserved its verdict on the plea. On September 28, the National Accountability Bureau submitted details of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s assets that had been seized before an accountability court.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard a NAB petition to sell former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s assets in Pakistan. As the hearing began, NAB special prosecutor Imran Shafiq presented his arguments and said if reservations are not raised within the given time then the assets can be sold. ‘The accused can approach the court till six months after the assets are sold,’ he added.

Shafiq further said that so far Dar expressed no reservations and even if he appears before the court after the assets are sold then he can be granted his rights. The NAB special prosecutor also requested the court to issue an order regarding Dar properties in Islamabad and Lahore which are beyond the court’s ambit. Judge Bashir then asked the NAB special prosecutor to submit details of Dar’s properties that have been seized after which the court went on break. When the hearing resumed, the NAB prosecutor submitted the details of the seized assets.

According to NAB, Dar owns three flats in Dubai, a house in Lahore’s Gulberg, four plots in Islamabad and one luxury car. NAB also informed the court that the former finance minister is a shareholder in three companies based in Dubai, while his wife owns six cars in Pakistan. ‘Dar and his wife have also invested Rs3,453,000 in Hajveri Holdings Pvt Limited.’

On September 27, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday sought the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) permission to sell off assets held by absconding suspect Ishaq Dar. The bureau’s special prosecutor, Imran Shafiq said in the petition that the PML-N leader has been declared an absconder by both NAB and the court and is wanted in corruption cases.—INP

