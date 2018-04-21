AC rejects Nawaz, Maryam’s request for week’s exemption

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An accountability court here on Friday rejected requests by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for a week’s exemption from appearing before it for the Avenfield properties reference.

The accountability judge, however, accepted the Sharifs’ request for exemption from appearing in court on Friday, adding that a new application may be submitted if the accused cannot make it to the court due to unavoidable circumstances.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and two sons, Hussain and Hassan, are the prime accused in a case concerning their alleged acquisition of properties in London through unfair means.

While Hassan and Hussain, not active in Pakistani politics, were already in London, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam left on Wednesday to see the ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

In Friday’s hearing, the court permitted the National Accountability Bureau to present additional documents regarding the Avenfied properties in London and allowed NAB Director General Zahir Shah to appear as a witness in the case. He has been summoned on April 23.

The NAB now plans to submit land registry, utility bills and tax statements concerning the properties as part of the case evidence to strengthen their case regarding Sharif family’s ownership of the London flats.