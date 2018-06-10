AC permits Dr Asim to travel abroad for medical treatment

Karachi

An accountability court on Saturday permitted former petroleum minister Dr. Asim Hussain to travel abroad for his medical treatment. Dr, Asim is facing two corruption references which includes an alleged corruption of Rs462.5 billion and abuse of power during his tenure.

Earlier, Asim had sought the court’s permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment. Accountability court approved the application, however, the judges have permitted him to travel between June 12 to July 10.

Adjourning the session till July 11, the judge observed that from then on, the case proceedings would be held on a daily basis. The former minister, who is an aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, was arrested by rangers in August 2015. Dr. Asim was later transferred to the custody of the civilian law enforcement agencies.—INP