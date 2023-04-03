AC Milan sprung a surprise on Serie A leader Napoli by thumping the champions-in-waiting on their own turf.

Rafael Leao (2), Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers got on the scoresheet as the defending champions handed Napoli only their third defeat of the season.

Without their talisman Victor Osimhen, the Naples side failed to get going from the very start.

It took the visitors just 17 minutes to get on the scoresheet after Diaz danced around a few defenders to play Leao through and the Portuguese easily beat Alex Meret with a chipped finish to send his side on their way.

Just eight minutes later Diaz doubled his side’s lead after expertly controlling the ball inside the box and dribbling past Mario Rui before firing an unstoppable shot into the back of the net.

Napoli failed to offer anything in the second half as well with Leao effectively ending the game in the 59th minute, dancing past defenders to score his second goal of the match.

Saelemaekers then matched his teammate with an equally impressive goal in the 67th minute, dribbling past several defenders and putting his name on the scoresheet as well.

The defeat only delays the inevitable Serie A triumph for Napoli who remain 16 points ahead of Lazio in second while AC Milan remains third with 51 points.

Luciano Spalletti’s side will need to recover from the shock loss soon as they face each other again next week in the Champions League.