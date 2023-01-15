AC Milan managed to rescue a point against Lecce in Serie A but fell further behind the league leaders Napoli in the title race.

Napoli had earlier stretched their lead over the defending champions to 10 points but Stefano Pioli’s side could only reduce the deficit by one after their 2-2 draw away from home.

Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria cancelled out an own goal by Theo Hernandez and a strike by Federico Baschirotto but Milan could not find the winner.

Lecce dominates the first half against AC Milan:

Taking advantage of being at home, Lecce started the game brightly.

A defensive blunder from Pierre Kalulu allowed Lecee to attack Milan’s goal and the sequence ended with Hernandez chesting the ball into his own net after just three minutes.

Only two minutes later the hosts could have doubled their lead when Valentin Gendrey floated a long cross to an unmarked Federico Di Francesco but the Italian winger fired the ball just outside the post.

The hosts soon made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute after Morten Hjulmand’s cross into the box was headed past Ciprian Tătăruşanu by Baschirotto.

Milan fights back in the second half:

Rafael Leao started the fightback for his side with a goal in the 58th minute after a clumsy scramble in the box saw the ball fall to the Portuguese winger who blasted his effort past Wladimiro Falcone.

12 minutes later Calabria drew his side level with a header but his team could not find the winner despite their best efforts.

Milan’s chances of retaining their Scudetto now hinge on Napoli dropping 9 points which may not happen as they have run through Serie A with ease.

Mila sits second in the table with 38 points just one ahead of Juventus in third.