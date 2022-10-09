Serie A champions AC Milan continued their march towards a successful defence with a routine win over Juventus at the San Siro.

Fikayo Tomori and Brahim Diaz found the net for the hosts as they recovered from a detrimental loss to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Rafael Leao sent an early warning to the visitors as his backheel attempt in the 20th minute bounced off the post before he struck the post again with a powerful shot 15 minutes later.

Milan eventually took a deserved lead before halftime when Tomori followed up a shot by Olivier Giroud and found the back of the net.

Brahim Diaz added to their lead early in the second half, taking advantage of Dusan Vlahovic’s mistake and finishing off a solo effort with a brilliant strike.

Juventus, who appeared to have revived their title bid with a commanding win over Bologna last weekend, woke up in the later stages of the game. Arkadiusz Milik and substitute forward Moise Kean both went close for the visitors only to be denied a goal each time.

With time running out AC Milan easily saw out the game against Juventus to move to third on the league table with 20 points, equal to leaders Napoli and Atlanta who each has a game in hand.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Edin Dzeko scored twice to help Inter beat Sassuolo 22-1 and keep their faint hopes of a title challenge alive. Their next target is to see off Barcelona in the Champions League to ease pressure on their coach.