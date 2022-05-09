AC Milan managed to come from behind to beat Hellas Verona away from home and restore their lead at the top of Serie A.

A double from Sandro Tonali and a goal from Alessandro Florenzi helped Milan win 3-1 and move to within two games of their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Inter had laid down the marker earlier in the weekend when they took care of Empoli to pile the pressure on Stefano Pioli’s side.

Things got worse for them from there for AC Milan against Verona as the home side took the lead first.

Milan dominated the early stages and had missed opportunities to score first before Verona drew first blood in the 38th minute.

Darko Lazovic’s cross was headed home by his fellow wingback Davide Faraoni to really put Mian’s title charge to the test.

But Milan refused to bow to the pressure and right on the stroke of halftime found the leveler when Rafael Leao danced into the box and cut the ball back for 22-year-old Tonali to score from point-blank range.

The pair combined again four minutes after the break on a counter-attack, with the lightning-quick Leao sprinting past the backtracking Verona defense before his low cross was turned into an empty net by Tonali.

Alessandro Florenzi sealed all three points after coming on as a substitute.

The full-back found space to run into the box and fired a thumping half-volley past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

AC Milan now sit at the top of the table once again with 80 points with only two games left in the season.