AC Milan beat Lazio to regain Serie A lead

AC Milan once again returned to the summit of Serie A after a dramatic victory in added time at Lazio.

Sandro Tonali scored the winner for AC Milan in the 92nd minute to complete his side’s comeback and earn a crucial three points as Stefano Pioli’s side climbed back to the top of the Serie A standings.

Milan had to respond as defending champions Inter had gone top with a convincing 3-1 win over AS Roma on Saturday — their third league victory in a row — putting pressure on the visitors to respond in a tricky-looking tie to the capital to take on the unpredictable Lazio.

The visitors found themselves behind early in the game when Ciro Immobile poked home in the fourth minute to give the home side the lead.

Milan fired 12 shots on Lazio’s goal in the opening period as they looked for an equalizer but failed to make any of the chances count.

The visitors did not relent after the break and found themselves level on the night through French striker Olivier Giroud who fired Milan back into the game in the 50th minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off the bench to work his magic in search of a winner and the Swede turned provider for Tonali right at the death to spark wild scenes of celebration among Milan players and staff.

The win may prove crucial once again come to the end of the season as Milan looks for their first Scudetto since 2011.

Pioli’s side is back top, two points clear of second-placed Inter, who have a game in hand while Lazio stays seventh with 56 points.

The fight for the Serie A crown seems to be down to the two Milan clubs with Napoli stumbling 3-2 away against Empoli in the same matchday.

The loss leaves them third on the table with 67 points.