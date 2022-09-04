Rafael Leao once again flashed superstar potential to help AC Milan beat city rival Inter Milan 3-2 in a comeback win at the San Siro.

The tempers were flaring from the very first whistle and Theo Hernandez and Denzel Dumfries were handed yellow cards in the ninth minute after arguing following a collision.

It was Inter Milan who drew the first blood when midfielder Marcelo Brozovic was sent through on goal after a brilliant team move opened AC Milan up and he made no mistake putting his side ahead in the 21st minute with his first goal of the season.

But Leao equalised things just seven minutes later with the first of his two goals, rifling in a Sandro Tonali pass to restore parity.

Olivier Giroud completed the comeback in the 54th minute for the defending champions when his effort caught Handanovic off guard and skittled into the net. The game was seemingly over when Leao got his second goal in the 60th minute. The Portuguese displayed nifty footwork and eye-popping speed to ease past Inter’s defence before slotting the ball home with ease.

Edin Dzeko made things interesting when he found the net in the 67th minute after coming on just moments before to completely turn the tide of the contest. Inspired by the goal, Inter peppered shots on targets one after the other only for Mike Maignan to parry them one by one.

The Frenchman first denied Martinez from close range before saving Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s goal-bound long-range effort to help his side win the contest.

The victory briefly sent Milan to the top of the table before Napoli leapfrogged them with a 2-1, come-from-behind win at Lazio, the side who has beaten Inter already this season.

Milan is second in the table on 11 points after five games Inter is sixth on nine points.