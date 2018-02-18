AC Islamabad Judge writes letter to law ministry for more appointments

ISLAMABAD : The accountability court judge in Islamabad Muhammad Bashir has written a letter to the Law Ministry requesting to appoint judge in accountability court II.

The letter stated that there were important cases underway at the accountability court I and in the meantime, he was also assigned responsibility to oversee the affairs of accountability court II, which has overburdened him.

“This process could affect the responsibility to dispense justice,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the last one month, the accountability court I judge Bashir Ahmed is performing additional charge of judge at the accountability court II. He is hearing key cases pertaining to references filed by National Accountability Bureau against Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif.

Orignally published by INP