AC inaugurates Christmas Tree

Rawalpindi

Assistant Commissioner Cantt, Zahid Khan on Monday inaugurated the Christmas Tree at Katcheri Chowk in Rawalpindi here.

On the occasion, Zahid Khan appreciated the patriotism, devoted service and sincere attachment to the country of the Christmas community and expressed confidence that Christmas community would continue to play their due role for peace progress and prosperity of Pakistan with dedication.

Members of Cantonment Board, Pervaiz Aziz Sehotar, Pastor Simson Bhatti, Pastor Adil Masih, Pastor Justin, Pastor Sharon Bhatti and other were also present.—APP

