Accountability Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance

Lahore: An accountability court (AC) in Lahore on Monday approved the petition filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for permanent exemption from appearance in Ramzan Sugar Mills’ reference.

Earlier, giving arguments in the court in favour of his plea, the prime minister said that he had never skipped the hearing of any corruption reference against him and always appeared in the court whenever he was summoned.

PM Shehbaz said he wanted to emphasize the point that he had a busy schedule. “The purpose of filing the petition is that as prime minister of the country, I have a lot of responsibility on my shoulders,” he said, adding, “There are times when I have to travel abroad, meet with the officials of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and foreign dignitaries.”

On Ramzan Sugar Mills’ reference, he said had he wanted to benefit the mills that actually belonged to his sons, he could have done it long ago. “The nullah in question was built following approval by the then Punjab cabinet,” he added.

Later the court allowed the prime minister to go.