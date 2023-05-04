AC extends Usman Buzdar’s interim bail till May 6

An accountability court (AC) on Wednesday extended former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar’s interim bail till May 06.

The Accountability Court in Lahore held a hearing on the bail plea of former chief minister of Punjab. The court accepted Usman Buzdar’s plea for exemption from personal appearance and extended his interim bail till May 06, restraining the bureau from his arrest in assets beyond means case.

According to the lawyer, Usman Buzdar pleaded the High Court seeking protective bail in the cases against him, adding that the government is eager to arrest Buzdar in an anti-corruption case.

In March, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned the former chief minister Usman Buzdar for building Buzdar’s house on the state’s property.

As per details, the ACE said that the state’s property worth billion is under the possession of the former chief minister Punjab in Fort Munro.

Buzdar constructed Buzdar House on two canals of the total property and grabbed two canals’ commercial property by misusing his powers, the ACE added.

The ACE issued the notices to Buzdar and summoned him on March 30. They also summoned the officers from the finance department.

An accountability court (AC) has barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Punjab in assets beyond means case.