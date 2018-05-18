AC Extends physical remand of Ahad Cheema

LAHORE : Accountability Court of Lahore on Friday extended three days physical remand of Ahad Chema and owner of a private company, Malik Shahid in Ashiana Housing Scheme Scam case.

According to the details, judge of the AC, Munir Ahmed heard the case, during the hearing prosecutor of the NAB said that there is a huge difference between the assets and means for which time is required for investigation, Poultry business of Ahad Cheema has also revealed, he added.

NAB prosecutor demanded for 7 days physical remand of the accused, but the court gave remand of 3 days.