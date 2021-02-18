AC extends judicial remand of Kh Asif

Staff Reporter Lahore

The accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of former foreign minister Khawaja Asif till March 2. The court has summoned the PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif again on March 2. PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif on Tuesday shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after he complained of eye-sight issues.

It may be recalled that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 29 arrested the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khawaja Muhammad Asif from outside the Islamabad residence of another senior PML-N leader where he had come to attend a party meeting.

Earlier, presenting a detailed charge sheet against Mr Asif, NAB said it was carrying out investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010. ‘Before assuming the public office in 1991, the total worth of Khawaja Asif’s assets was Rs5.1 million which increased to Rs221m in 2018 after serving on different posts which do not match with his known sources of income,’ says the NAB statement.

‘Accused Khawaja Asif claimed to have received Rs130m from a UAE firm M/s IMECO, but during the course of the investigation, he failed to present any solid evidence of receiving this amount as a salary,’ it said, adding: ‘This clearly shows that the accused tried to prove his income through fake sources.’