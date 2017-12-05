AC exempts Nawaz from appearance

IHC dismisses plea to club references; Leaves for London today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The accountability court hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family has approved the application of former Prime Minister seeking exemption from personal appearance in the court for one week.

The court resumed hearing of the reference after in the afternoon following Islamabad High Court rejection of Nawaz plea to club together all reference against him and his family members.

Earlier in the day Nawaz, accompanied by his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar also appeared before the court.

The hearing was adjourned till 1:00 pm after Nawaz’s counsel, Khawaja Harris, informed the judge that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce around noon today its decision on their plea to club the three corruption references against Nawaz. Harris pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing until the high court’s decision. Judge Mohammad Bashir then adjourned the hearing until 1pm today.

The hearing then resumed following the IHC order rejecting Nawaz’s pleas. As the hearing began once more, Harris informed the judge that Nawaz will appear in court in a couple of hours.

The judge then directed NAB witness Tayyab Ahmed to begin recording his statement. Ahmed is an employee of a private bank.

Later, the former premier along with his daughter and son-in law appeared before the court .

The court recorded statement of NAB witness on Monday. During the hearing, the judge allowed Nawaz application seeking exemption from personal appearance. However it rejected the plea of Maryam Nawaz to exempt her from personal appearance before the court for one month.

The court then adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow.