AC directs Wajid Zia to appear on Feb 8

Dar Corruption Case

Islamabad

The accountability court hearing the assets reference case against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar continued its proceedings on Wednesday. During the hearing, court directed Panama JIT head Wajid Zia to appear before on February 08.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Registrar Sidra Mansur submitted in court documents related to two of Dar’s companies.

Moreover, SECP Deputy Registrar Salman Saeed requested Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir for some time to present further details of Dar’s companies saying the record is on its way from Karachi. The court then briefly adjourned the hearing. Later, NAB requested for more time as Saeed’s records were delayed, to which the judge responded that the prosecution better hurry up as owing to the electricity load-shedding, the court computer is running on a UPS and the battery may die soon.

Former head of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team, Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, did not appear in court today despite being directed to by the NAB.

He was summoned by the NAB as a prosecution witness. During today’s hearing, the NAB pleaded the judge to issue a formal summons to Zia, to which the judge responded that he is the prosecution witness and should thus appear in court. The judge observed that he will issue a summons if Zia fails to appear at the next hearing.—INP