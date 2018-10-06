AC directs staff to deliver best health treatment

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The assistant commissioner of Landikotal subdivision on Friday made visits to various government departments including health and education institutions where he called on the employees and urged them to deliver quality services to masses.

Muhammad Imran, the assistant commissioner (AC) of Landikotal subdivision visited the district headquarter hospital of Landikotal where he examined various sub departments of the health institution.

The AC urged the health staff at the hospital to deliver best possible treatment facilities to the locals without any discrimination.He warned the health staff to be punctual in their duties so that the patients could receive timely treatment without any delay.

The administrative official also visited various markets and food shops at Landikotal bazar where he checked the cleanliness condition of hotels and other shops providing food commodities.

