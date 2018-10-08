AC decides to approach sc for extension in Nawaz trial

ISLAMABAD : The Accountability Court on Monday decided to write a letter to Supreme Court of Pakistan requesting the extension in duration of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif trial in Al-Azizia and Flagship cases.

According to sources court has drafted the letter in which AC told the SC that last witness being tried by the investigative officer in Al-Azizia reference while the statements of two more witness yet not recorded, therefore the duration to complete the trial should be extended. It is pertinent to say that the fifth deadline set by the Supreme Court for the completion of the Nawaz Sharif trial in Al-Azizia and flagship references has been ended, however, the trial yet not completed.

Apex court has given six weeks time to complete the trial on August 06 and it has been ended.

Supreme Court has also extended the deadline for the completion of a trial against the Nawaz Sharif children four times.

Supreme Court initial had given six months to complete the trials, however, after inconclusive trials the date extended for three months than a month and six weeks twice.

