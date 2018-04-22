AC Darya Khan held on graft charges

Sargodha

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha region claimed on Saturday to have arrested Assistant Commission Darya Khan for embezzling Rs 14.01 million.

ACE authorities said that Facto Group had purchased property of Adam Sugar Mills in 2015. The Facto Group in collusion with the existing Assistant Commissioner Darya Khan and the then Sub Registrar Sajid Safdar had embezzled Rs 14.01 million by transfering fee after showing low value of the property, thus causing a loss to national exchequer.

ACE Director Asim Raza had constituted a 4-member investigation team comprising Deputy Director (Investigation) Uroojul Hassan, Deputy Director Legal Gull Muhammad Raan, Assistant director Muhammad Khurram Anwaar and Circle officer headquarters Asmat Ullah Bandial.

During the inquiry, it was proved that assistant commissioner and the then sub registrar Darya Khan Sajid Safar had embezzled Rs 14.01 million by transfering fee and benefitted the Facto Group. The ACE team headed by Circle Officer Asmat Ullah Bandial conducted a raid and arrested the accused Assistant Commissioner Sajid Safdar. The accused was shifted to district Jail Sargodha.—APP