AC approves one-day exemption plea of Nawaz, Maryam

ISLAMABAD : The Accountability Court -I accepted one day exemption plea of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as the flight could not take off from Lahore due to inclement weather on Monday.

According to the details, Judge Muhammad basher is hearing the case against sharif family, which was filed by the JIT after Supreme Court’s decision. As the hearing of the case started NAB court granted a one-day exemption to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from appearance after their lawyer informed the court that their flight wasn’t able to take off from Lahore due to inclement weather.

In the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz will continue cross-examination of head of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia.

Earlier on hearing of 13th of April, the court approved the exemption request of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam as they could not depart from Lahore due to the inclement weather.

However, Nawaz’s son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar was present in court.

The JIT decided not to include in its investigation the Arena company, Zia informed the court during his cross-examination.

This is not true that the JIT did not mention the company on malafide intentions, Zia added.

The witness also stated that he cannot say in whose name bearer shares were issued after their cancellation. During the hearing, Zia informed the court that they JIT did not investigate who the owner of the London flats was before Nielsen and Nescoll offshore company.

Zia claimed that the purpose of purchasing the flats via offshore companies was to hide the identity of the real owner.

In response to a question, the former JIT head said Maryam’s link to the offshore companies was established through the letter of BVI officials, letters of FIA and Mossack Fonseca.

Orignally published by INP