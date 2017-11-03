AC adjourns corruption hearing against Nawaz, family without proceeding; Former PM says Zardari assailing me to please some one:

ISLAMABAD : An accountability hearing against
ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and
son-in-law retired Captain Safdar was adjourned on Friday
after an order passed yesterday by the Islamabad High Court
(IHC) regarding the clubbing of three references against the
Sharif family, could not be procured by the court in time.
Today was the first time Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar were
present in court together. The disqualified PM arrived in
Islamabad from London on Thursday amid VIP protocol. It was
also the first trial hearing Sharif appeared for after the
three were indicted by the accountability court on October
19.
As the hearing began today, Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris
filed a fresh application for the clubbing of the three
accountability references naming the ex-PM.
Haris had approached the IHC on Thursday requesting the
clubbing together of the references. The IHC had accepted
the petition and requested the accountability court to
provide a long order explaining the legal reasons behind its
decision not to club the three references together.
During Friday’s hearing, the accountability court judge said
that he would have to review the IHC’s orders before he
provided a detailed response on the matter.
However, half an hour after proceedings began, the court had
still not received the IHC’s order and subsequently decided
to adjourn the hearing until November 7.
Speaking informally to the media before the hearing began,
Nawaz said Pakistan Peoples Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari
is talking against him “to please someone”.
Nawaz said it seems “I’m being punished for bringing peace
in Karachi” ending load shedding and launching economic
initiatives including CPEC. He added that the present
situation is in front of everyone as are his actions.
When asked to comment on anniversary of General (retd)
Musharraf’s ’emergency’ which was imposed 10 years ago this
day, he did not respond directly. However he said he does
not support a judiciary garlanding a dictator and the Law of
Necessity . He asserted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) struggled for the freedom of judiciary.
Nawaz rejected speculations about differences in the family
and said though some people desire this but they would be
disappointed.
Nawaz, replying to a question, said there is no National
Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) deal happening between him
and anyone else. He added that the previous NROs were
undertaken between the PPP and Gen (retd) Musharraf.
To another question, the former Prime Minister said many
cases are being listened in the courts without any
supervision while the trial of Sharif family is being
monitored. He also pointed out that not a single question
has been responded to his 12 questions he asked during
address at Lawyers convention in Lahore.
In response to a question, he supported Islamabad High Court
Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea to the Supreme Judicial
Council to conduct his open trial on alleged wrongdoings,
saying “the time has come for open trials for everyone now”.
Answering another question, Nawaz said he has been hearing
of a ‘technocrat setup’ for 70 years, adding that “it can be
someone’s wish but it is not going to happen”.
Nawaz arrived at the court with his daughter Maryam, who is
also accused in one of the three references against the
family alongside her husband, MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.
Safdar reached the complex earlier. Speaking to the media,
he said they will have faith in the system of justice when
former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf is
attending hearings for violating the Constitution as they
are.
Later, the hearing was adjourned until November 7.