AC adjourns corruption hearing against Nawaz, family without proceeding; Former PM says Zardari assailing me to please some one:

ISLAMABAD : An accountability hearing against

ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and

son-in-law retired Captain Safdar was adjourned on Friday

after an order passed yesterday by the Islamabad High Court

(IHC) regarding the clubbing of three references against the

Sharif family, could not be procured by the court in time.

Today was the first time Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar were

present in court together. The disqualified PM arrived in

Islamabad from London on Thursday amid VIP protocol. It was

also the first trial hearing Sharif appeared for after the

three were indicted by the accountability court on October

19.

As the hearing began today, Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris

filed a fresh application for the clubbing of the three

accountability references naming the ex-PM.

Haris had approached the IHC on Thursday requesting the

clubbing together of the references. The IHC had accepted

the petition and requested the accountability court to

provide a long order explaining the legal reasons behind its

decision not to club the three references together.

During Friday’s hearing, the accountability court judge said

that he would have to review the IHC’s orders before he

provided a detailed response on the matter.

However, half an hour after proceedings began, the court had

still not received the IHC’s order and subsequently decided

to adjourn the hearing until November 7.

Speaking informally to the media before the hearing began,

Nawaz said Pakistan Peoples Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari

is talking against him “to please someone”.

Nawaz said it seems “I’m being punished for bringing peace

in Karachi” ending load shedding and launching economic

initiatives including CPEC. He added that the present

situation is in front of everyone as are his actions.

When asked to comment on anniversary of General (retd)

Musharraf’s ’emergency’ which was imposed 10 years ago this

day, he did not respond directly. However he said he does

not support a judiciary garlanding a dictator and the Law of

Necessity . He asserted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) struggled for the freedom of judiciary.

Nawaz rejected speculations about differences in the family

and said though some people desire this but they would be

disappointed.

Nawaz, replying to a question, said there is no National

Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) deal happening between him

and anyone else. He added that the previous NROs were

undertaken between the PPP and Gen (retd) Musharraf.

To another question, the former Prime Minister said many

cases are being listened in the courts without any

supervision while the trial of Sharif family is being

monitored. He also pointed out that not a single question

has been responded to his 12 questions he asked during

address at Lawyers convention in Lahore.

In response to a question, he supported Islamabad High Court

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea to the Supreme Judicial

Council to conduct his open trial on alleged wrongdoings,

saying “the time has come for open trials for everyone now”.

Answering another question, Nawaz said he has been hearing

of a ‘technocrat setup’ for 70 years, adding that “it can be

someone’s wish but it is not going to happen”.

Nawaz arrived at the court with his daughter Maryam, who is

also accused in one of the three references against the

family alongside her husband, MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.

Safdar reached the complex earlier. Speaking to the media,

he said they will have faith in the system of justice when

former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf is

attending hearings for violating the Constitution as they

are.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until November 7.