Abusing is not Punjab’s culture: Bazdar

Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar while condemning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rohail Asghar’s statement has said that using foul language was not Punjab’s culture rather PML-N leaders’ norm.

Usman Buzdar said in a statement on Thursday that those who call abuse the culture of Punjab should be ashamed of their choice of words. He questioned if the opposition was trying to normalize abuse for the next generation.

“Everyone is ashamed of the arrogant behavior of the opposition. It has been PML-N’s habit to attack the institutions and making them controversial,” he added.

The reaction came after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar termed abusive language as the culture of Punjab. His statement has been strongly condemned by the government.

According to sources, a journalist outside the National Assembly asked Sheikh Rohail Asghar if abusing is a good thing, answering he said that it was the culture of Punjab.

It may be recalled that there was a commotion in the National Assembly on Tuesday between the government and opposition members. Un-parliamentary language was used against each other from both sides.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser took stern notice of the situation and barred the members for violating sanctity of the Assembly.