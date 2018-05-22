Abuses push Malaysia’s debt to $250: Mahathir

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia is saddled with over 1 trillion ringgit ($251.70 billion) in debt, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday, blaming the previous government led by former protege Najib Razak who now faces domestic graft investigations. Mahathir, 92, led an opposition coalition to a spectacular win over Najib’s previously undefeated ruling alliance in a general election on May 9, having campaigned aggressively over people’s rising living costs and a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“We find that the country’s finances for example, was abused in a way that now we are facing trouble settling debts that have risen to a trillion ringgit,” Mahathir said when speaking for the first time to staff of the prime minister’s office. “We have never had to deal with this before. Before we never faced debts higher than 300 billion ringgit, but now it has climbed to 1 trillion ringgit,” Mahathir said. In his first week in charge, Mahathir announced that a broad-based goods and services tax (GST) would be zero-rated from June 1, as his government works to replace it with a reinstated sales and services tax (SST).—Agencies