Abuse in schools

Many videos go viral on social media as well as news channels about students getting beaten up by teachers in schools. Unfortunately, no measures have been taken against this horrid treatment of students at the hands of those who are supposed to nourish the brains of the innocent in a caring way.

A few days ago, a female student was beaten with a wooden stick in a local school, causing her to have a nervous breakdown. This is very common in schools which are in a neglected state, be it public or private. Sadly, these students then grow up to be aggressive in nature; they either lose focus in studies or completely lose their confidence. It is the responsibility of teachers to take good care of their students and teach them to become civilized people instead of turning to the streets.

IFRAH SHAHBAZ

Islamabad

