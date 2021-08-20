Abu Dhabi closes its doors to the unvaccinated

Dubai

New Covid-19 safety rules came into force in Abu Dhabi on Friday, limiting the places unvaccinated people can enter.

Citizens, residents and tourists will have to show proof of vaccination, or exemption, to gain entry to a number of venues, including shopping malls, restaurants and cafes.

Other venues closed to the unvaccinated include sporting activities, museums, gyms, schools and universities. Theme parks are also closed to the unvaccinated, reports Arab News.

People will be required to use the Al Hosn testing and vaccination app to prove they are either vaccinated or exempt.

The ban does not apply to those who exempt from vaccination, or to children aged 15 and below.

The unvaccinated are effectively barred from entering any business in the UAE capital except for supermarkets and pharmacies.

The neighbouring travel hub of Dubai has previously introduced some vaccination restrictions on mass entertainment and sporting events.—Agencies