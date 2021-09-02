Abu Dhabi abolishes quarantine requirement for all vaccinated travellers

Dubai

Abu Dhabi has decided to remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday.

In a tweet, the government’s media office Thursday confirmed that mandatory quarantine restriction for vaccinated travellers has been removed.

A negative PCR test, however, remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates’ capital, it added. Pakistan hopes UAE will review travel ban Earlier on June 28, Pakistan had expressed hope that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will review the travel ban it had imposed on Islamabad till July 21, as the coronavirus situation in the country is better than several other states.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, speaking to Geo News, had said Pakistani officials were in talks with their UAE counterparts, as he hoped the country would revoke its travel advisory.

“Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi recently discussed the issue with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed,” the spokesperson had said.—AP