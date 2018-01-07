Absentia funeral prayers held for slain Jaish militants in Pampore

Pampore

Residents of Pampore on Friday offered funeral prayers in absentia for the slain Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in 36-hour gunfight with government forces at CRPF Training centre Lethpora area of Awantipora.

The Witnesses told Kashmir Reader that scores of people gathered in the lawns of Khankah-e-Moula Pampore soon after the culmination of Friday congregational prayers and offered funeral prayers in absentia for the slain Jaish militants.

The slain militants were identified as Manzoor Ahmad Baba of Drubgam Pulwama, Fardeen Ahmad Khanday from Nazeempora Tral and a Pakistani militant.

Five CRPF personnel were killed and three others are injured in the militant attack.

Meanwhile, early morning clashes erupted in Kareemabad village of Pulwama after forces launched Cordon and search operation (CASO) there. Locals said youth pelted stones on the forces after they launched CASO in Check Mohalla to check the nab the militants there.

SSP Pulwama Mohammed Asalam Choudry confirmed to Kashmir Reader that clashes erupted during a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village. However, search operation was called off after no contact was established with militants at 5.30 am.—KR