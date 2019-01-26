‘Absence’ syndrome persists

THE proceedings of the Senate were suspended for half an hour on Thursday for want of quorum as the joint opposition stormed out of the house to agitate absence of ministers, linking start of budget debate with the availability of at least minister concerned. On the other hand, the National Assembly was unable to do any productive business in the backdrop of tense atmosphere and trading of accusations on different issues between the treasury and the opposition benches.

As the Senate was to hold discussion on the mini budget, the opposition had a right in demanding presence of at least the minister concerned; otherwise what the members say would evaporate in air. Absence of the ministers reflected the overall approach of the Government towards business of parliament, which is not moving ahead as had been witnessed during the last five months. The absence syndrome is not associated with the PTI government alone as similar behaviour was observed during tenure of PML(N) when a record number of adjournments were seen in both Houses of Parliament due to lack of quorum and the Chairman Senate had to pass strictures on a number of occasions against the Ministers and even wrote to the Prime Minister on the issue. It is regrettable that despite questions being raised on performance and quality of Parliament and its functioning the members including ministers are unmoved and are hell-bent to inflict more harm on an institution that should otherwise be in the leading role in a democratic set-up. It is a question of prestige, honour and reputation of Parliament and the democratic process and therefore, members belonging to both the treasury and the opposition should demonstrate seriousness to the business of the two houses. The situation can improve a lot if the Prime Minister makes it a point to attend proceedings of Parliament and take his Party members to task for their insensitivity towards parliamentary business. It has also been observed that some members of the ruling party are in the habit of spoiling the atmosphere and creating difficulties and embarrassment for the Government. The remarks made by Naeemul Haq and Murad Saeed against Leader of the Opposition were not just in bad taste but also conveyed an impression as if the on-going accountability process was being pushed on political considerations. The Government can mitigate its problems if it behaves like a government and not opposition.

