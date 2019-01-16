Absence of civic sense creates social problems: Shura Hamdard

Staff Reporter

Speakers at the meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter urged the government, local bodies and educational institutions to play their respective roles in creating civic sense in people in general and in youngsters in particular, for lack of civic sense paves the way for other more serious social problems in our society.

The meeting was held yesterday on the theme: “Civic sense in public and responsibilities of the relevant institutions”, chaired by Justice (Rtd) HaziqulKhairi at Hamdard Corporate Office, Karachi. Mrs. Sadia Rashid, President,Hamdard Foundation Pakistan was also present at the meeting.

Justice (Rtd) HaziqulKhairi while addressing the meeting said, children learned from elders, parents and teachers, so they should conduct civic duties in order to train children to follow the same. Social scientists and the responsible departments should ponder that how come civic sense could be created and strengthened among the people, he stressed.

Prof. Dr. Akhlaque Ahmed, former pro vice chancellor, University of Karachi said that no one could learn civic sense by himself/herself, it became the prevailing fashion of a society through the social training and process. Besides, other serious issues were also existed in our society e.g. child abusing, kidnapping for ransom, breaking of traffic rules, however, all these acts of lawlessness could be controlled only by indiscriminate punishments, and penalizing the criminals, he added and suggested that police force should be increased as the present force was not enough for a big city like Karachi, and people be trained to give first aid on the spot in case of accidents on the roads by errant drivers.

Zafar Iqbal, president, Defence Residents Society said that even the residents of Defence Society, a posh area of Karachi, were so lacked of civic sense that the servant of his neighbor threw garbage in front of his house, he made complaints to his neighour several times but to no avail. People didn’t take interest in keeping their lanes, streets and colonies clean and easily threw the carbage outside their houses on the lanes and street and failed to understand that they were polluting their own environment they lived in, he lamented.

Prof. Dr. AkhterSaeedSiddiqui said that civic sense was the outcome of a society’s approach and our’s being a society of social classes, had no place for common people who as a result didn’t care of civic sence. We have to change our social order first and give equal place to all as the equal citizens of the state then we could expect them to follow the civic sense, he maintained.

Ibnul Hasan Rizvi was of the view that the issue of civic sense could be resolved through social engineering and maintaining teams of volunteers who would go door to door and get people to understand the importance of health and hygiene. In such a way we could contribute to the new Pakistan as well, he added.

