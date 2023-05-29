Abrarul Haq comes under fire over London performance after emotional farewell from PTI

LAHORE – Several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf stepped down from their role, in back-to-back blows to the embattled Imran Khan, and singer-turned-politician Abrar Ul Haq was also among dozens who jumped the ship amid exodus.

The Nach Punjaban singer landed in hot waters as he jetted off to the British capital where he performed at a ceremony powered by Aleem Khan housing society. Netizens were quick to notice that singer Abrarul Haq performed in London shortly after he bids adieu to Imran Khan in an emotional presser that made headlines.

As Abrar arrived in the British capital for his performance, he was apparently mobbed during a media interaction session that followed the concert. Workers and supporters of the Imran Khan-led party apparently encircled Abrar, which even triggered strong response guards of the crooner.

Yesterday, Abrar Ul Haq had crocodile tears in his eyes while quitting pti. According to him, it was a difficult moment for him. Today, dude is literally singing and dancing. Meanwhile pti idiots, “iTnA ziAdA ZuLm HoGyA hAi YaAwR”. Aur phir BHANGRAY 🤦🏽pic.twitter.com/KNgCiq9v9p — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇰 (@TheSaadKaiser) May 29, 2023

To avoid any mishap, London cops escorted him away from the venue in their custody. The clips show Abrar refraining from leaving his vehicle in the wake of the commotion at the concert.

Besides the apparent harassment, social media users and PTI trolls slammed Abrar for performing gleefully at the concert while others raised questions about the timing of the concert and emotional presser.

Abrar ul Haq before his media talk. pic.twitter.com/O1AmR3olhx — Farid Ahmed (Qureshi) (@FaridQureshi_UK) May 28, 2023

Abrar also shared his stance in a media interaction, saying he spent a good time in PTI for nearly 13-14 years and again refused to be pressurized to part ways with PTI.

Social Media Reactions

There is a reason why I NEVER support politicians like Abrar ul Haq who pretend to be very religious while morally policing Pakistani public but in private life they tend to be exxxtremely liberal. This man was morally policing Pakistani mothers for playing Baby Shark to their… pic.twitter.com/DdzIOliKcX — Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) May 29, 2023

For Instance, 48 hours after parting ways with IK & his notion of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, one of his party workers, Abrar-ul-Haq, was seen enjoying & performing in London. This raised question on sincerity of PTI workers tears shed over alleged cruelty of government and agencies.

(10) pic.twitter.com/17bbKDKkLF — Sarcastic محترمہ (@Lailatweets_) May 29, 2023

علیم خان کی طرف سے بنایا گیا میوزک کنسرٹ ابرار الحق کو مہنگا پڑ گیا لوگوں ک طرف شدید نعرے اور ابرار الحق بھاگنے میں کامیاب #Abrarulhaq#قوم_کی_بیٹیاں_غیرمحفوظ pic.twitter.com/KSjyv3Sc7y — Kanwal Qazelbash (@KQazelbash) May 29, 2023