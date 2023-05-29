Abrarul Haq comes under fire over London performance after emotional farewell from PTI

LAHORE – Several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf stepped down from their role, in back-to-back blows to the embattled Imran Khan, and singer-turned-politician Abrar Ul Haq was also among dozens who jumped the ship amid exodus.

The Nach Punjaban singer landed in hot waters as he jetted off to the British capital where he performed at a ceremony powered by Aleem Khan housing society. Netizens were quick to notice that singer Abrarul Haq performed in London shortly after he bids adieu to Imran Khan in an emotional presser that made headlines.

As Abrar arrived in the British capital for his performance, he was apparently mobbed during a media interaction session that followed the concert. Workers and supporters of the Imran Khan-led party apparently encircled Abrar, which even triggered strong response guards of the crooner.

To avoid any mishap, London cops escorted him away from the venue in their custody. The clips show Abrar refraining from leaving his vehicle in the wake of the commotion at the concert.

Besides the apparent harassment, social media users and PTI trolls slammed Abrar for performing gleefully at the concert while others raised questions about the timing of the concert and emotional presser.

Abrar also shared his stance in a media interaction, saying he spent a good time in PTI for nearly 13-14 years and again refused to be pressurized to part ways with PTI.

Social Media Reactions

Imran Khan’s party hit by more resignations as Abrar ul Haq, Murad Raas and Saif Niazi exit

