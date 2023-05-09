Abrar ul Haq likely to be PTI’s candidate from NA-117

Lahore: Renowned singer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) leader, Abrar ul Haq, is likely to be fielded by the former ruling party for the NA-117 seat in Lahore’s Shahdara area.

According to reports, the singer-cum-politician has already begun his election campaign and is addressing rallies along with two ticket-holders for the provincial assembly under NA-117.

PTI has never won this seat ever since it started contesting it in 1997. It has always been claimed by PML-N candidates or its allies, except for 1970 and 1977 when Pakistan Peoples Party’s SM Masood and Sher Muhammad Bhatti won.

The constituency covers areas including the entire Shahdara, people living close to the Ravi bed and the entire Badami Bagh, Siddiqia Colony, etc.

The Imran Khan-led PTI has decided to field Abrar ul Haq from this seat. With the consent of the party’s high command, he has also kick-started his campaign here.

Even if the elections for the NA and provinces are held after three to four months, a good fight is expected this time between the PML-N and PTI.

When contacted by a local media outlet, Abrar ul Haq confirmed that he was likely to contest from NA-117, Lahore, whereas his brother might get fielded from Narowal.

It is pertinent to mention that both in 2013 and 2018, Haq had contested two NA polls from Narowal but both times, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal bagged victory.